Brooks and Capehart on the Buffalo mass shooting, primary results, public opinion on Roe

Audio

New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week in politics, including the reaction to the racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, the implications of primary results as the U.S. moves toward general elections and public opinion Roe v. Wade.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: