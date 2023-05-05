Brooks and Capehart on the controversies involving Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas

David Brooks:

Yes, first, I should say I have been friends with Harlan Crow for about 20 years. I find him a wonderful man. He's hosted me at his home in Dallas and in New York. So, reader — viewers should know that that's my connection to Harlan.

And so that's disclosure. And that's what I wish Clarence Thomas had done in this case.

I think viewers are smart enough to know. I'm probably biased in Harlan. I really like Harlan. I think he's a wonderful guy. He's pro-choice. He could have influenced Clarence Thomas. And so Clarence Thomas should say: I trust the citizens of this country, and so I'm going to disclose my connection, and that — that's that.

As for going forward, I confess I'm a little concerned about Congress doing it, A, because they're pretty polarized. B, I'm not crazy about their own ethical standards. I mean, they go dialing for dollars, and they do a lot of nasty fund-raising. It's more polarized.

But I do think the court really should take advantage of this moment and say, OK, we're — there's a problem here, and we're going to put some disclosure in. We're going to make it clear that things like a gift from Leonard Leo, who, unlike Harlan, actually does have business before the court, that we're not going to allow that.

And so it's an opportunity just to be clear, to make stricter rules and make the court a more trusted institution.