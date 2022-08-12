Brooks and Capehart on the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, the investigations surrounding Trump

Judy Woodruff:

The press, politicians and the public are struggling to untangle a knot of questions, new and old, following the unprecedented FBI search of a former president home earlier this week, which leads us to the analysis of Brooks and Capehart.

That's New York Times columnist David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart, associate editor for The Washington Post.

Hello to both of you. It's Friday night. Good to have you with us again.

And there's one story that's dominating the news today.

Jonathan, I'm going to start with you.

I hardly know where to begin. But what do you make of this? I mean, the FBI carted off 11 boxes, we're learning, of various degrees of confidential material this week.