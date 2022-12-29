Legislative accomplishments of outgoing Congress and where it fell short

Judy Woodruff:

The 117th Congress is coming to an end, and with it ends the Democrats full control of the legislative branch of government.

As it turns out, despite the narrow margins of the last two years, lawmakers ushered through historic legislation, like the bipartisan Infrastructure Act. Bringing unprecedented investments over the next several years, the bill will impact the lives of countless communities across the country.

One state in particular is Alaska, where infrastructure money is set to help tribal communities withstand the effects of climate change.

Lisa Desjardins has more.