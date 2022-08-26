Brooks and Marcus on the Mar-a-Lago affidavit and Biden’s student debt plan

Ruth Marcus:

Well, my reaction, fundamentally, was Donald Trump told us that he wanted to see that affidavit released in full, though, notably, his lawyers did not make that point to the judge, and for good reason.

My takeaway was, he is really lucky he didn't get what he asked for, because if and when we finally see this full affidavit, I think it's going to set our hair on fire. And it cannot be — affidavits aren't, they're one-sided — very positive or flattering to Donald Trump.

And the — I was struck by a number of things, the just miles and miles of the things that David wants to erase. There's a lot of facts we don't know. It's a 36-page affidavit.

I was struck, as Mark Zaid was, by the highly sensitive nature of these documents, both human intelligence and signals intelligence. And I was particularly struck by these references, we don't quite know what to make of them yet, to the threat of obstruction.

This wasn't in the affidavit, but it was in the supporting memo that the Justice Department filed. The government said, it has — quote — "well-founded concerns that steps may be taken to frustrate or otherwise interfere with this investigation if facts in this affidavit were prematurely disclosed."

This is an extraordinary thing for a Department of Justice to say about a former president of the United States. Something happened here. We don't know it yet. But I think maybe someday we will.