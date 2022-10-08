Business leader Amy Gilliland on talking about mental health in the workplace

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Last summer, Amy Gilliland, president of the multi-billion dollar global defense company GDIT, received a phone call informing her that one of GDIT's employees died by suicide. That tragedy drove her to create a program to spark conversations about mental health issues across the company and the industry, especially among military veterans. Gilliland joins Geoff Bennett for our Weekend Spotlight.
Watch the Full Episode
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: