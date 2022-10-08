Business leader Amy Gilliland on talking about mental health in the workplace

Last summer, Amy Gilliland, president of the multi-billion dollar global defense company GDIT, received a phone call informing her that one of GDIT's employees died by suicide. That tragedy drove her to create a program to spark conversations about mental health issues across the company and the industry, especially among military veterans. Gilliland joins Geoff Bennett for our Weekend Spotlight.

