Can business blockades and sanctions pressure Putin by crippling Russia’s economy?

Amna Nawaz:

Options for entertainment, too, are waning. Netflix has suspended its streaming service in Russia. Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, and Disney all have paused movie releases.

And as part of a larger move to isolate Russia financially, Visa, American Express, and Mastercard have all halted operations.

For a closer look on all of this, I'm joined by Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of the Yale School of Management. He keeps a public list of these companies, and has been speaking with some of the companies about the decision to withdraw from Russia.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for making the time.

So that list keeps growing, right, of companies breaking operations, suspending operations. You and your team are keeping track over 300 so far, I believe.

But tell me, how big of an impact is all of this having, or could all this have on the ground in Russia?

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Yale School of Management: Hi, Amna. Thank you very much.

Yes, it's having an enormous impact already, is that these voluntary business blockades, matched with governmental sanctions on certain key industries, finance and transportation, have worked to help slow up this economy, if not bring it to a complete standstill.

Already, we're seeing inflation approaching 30 percent. We're seeing the Russian ruble has plunged in value by 80 percent or so. It's unheard of. We saw this happen with South Africa when we had this a great cooperation between business and government, although then, like now, there are no government officials encouraging this or asking for it or pleading for it.

There are no mandates. It's voluntary. But Bishop Desmond Tutu, great civil rights leader in South Africa, had told me back at that time, in the late 1980s, when business leaders did it then, how important it was that we bring this economy to a standstill, to freeze civil society, the way Gandhi did in India, the way the protesters did in Romania to bring down Nicolae Ceausescu or Erich Honecker in East Germany.

It is — it shows that a tyrant is not an effective totalitarian across all sectors. And that way, rather than through bloody warfare to take down a despot, you can hopefully do it this way.