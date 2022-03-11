Russian forces expand their offensive into western Ukraine as battle for Kyiv intensifies

Judy Woodruff:

Russian forces today attacked Western Ukraine for the first time, launching strikes on airfields, and thus widening the 2.5-week war.

Russia also hit a major industrial city in the east, Dnipro, as it continued its brutal military campaign. Also today, President Biden and other leaders of the so-called G7 nations revoked Russia's most-favored nation trade status, which will allow for higher tariffs on Russian exports.

And U.S. officials said today that the large Russian military convoy near Kyiv had dispersed, as the Russians made incremental advances on the city.

But we again begin our coverage tonight from the Western city of Lviv, with our foreign affairs correspondent, Nick Schifrin.