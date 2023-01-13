Cancer deaths drop, but more late-stage prostate cancer diagnoses spark concerns

Amna Nawaz:

Cancer deaths in the United States have dropped 33 percent in the past three decades. That's according to a new report from the American Cancer Society.

Among the report's highlights, cervical cancer rates dropped 65 percent for women in their early 20s, in part thanks to the HPV vaccine. But there are troubling signs as well. Advanced prostate cancer diagnoses have risen roughly 4.5 percent annually since 2011.

For a closer look, I'm joined by Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society.

Karen, thank you so much for joining us.

Let's just start with that good news, a 33 percent drop in cancer deaths since 1991. That translates to an estimated 3.8 million deaths averted. How did we get there?