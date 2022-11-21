Study suggests link between chemical hair straighteners and chances of uterine cancer

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Several women diagnosed with uterine cancer are now suing L'Oreal and other cosmetic companies after a recent study tied the illness to chemical hair straightening products. Dr. Kemi Doll joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the study and the concerns it has raised.
