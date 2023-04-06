How Peter One developed a unique style that crisscrosses the ocean musically

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Tom Casciato
Tom Casciato
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
May will see the release of a new album by Nashville artist Peter One. But to call him simply a Nashville artist doesn’t tell you the half of it. And though he’s known as Peter One, he’s soon to embark on a most extraordinary second act, playing at the Grand Ole Opry. Special correspondent Tom Casciato has the story for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Tom Casciato:
Here at Rockwood Music Hall in Manhattan, Nashville's Peter One and his band are making Nashville sound.
How Peter arrived at that sound, well, that's a story.
Peter One, Musician:
I started loving country music before I came here. But I would say I didn't know that it was called country music.
The 67-year-old grew up in Ivory Coast, a French-speaking country in West Africa, where he says the radio exposed him as a kid to all kinds of great music from the region.
Peter One:
G.G. Vikey from Benin, Eboa Lotin from Cameroon.
From France.
Claude Francois, Mike Brant.
And from the U.S.
Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, James Brown, Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Michael Jackson, even Donny Osmond.
(LAUGHTER)
Later, the great Nashville singers grabbed him. Don Williams was a favorite.
With influences that varied, maybe it is no surprise that Peter One developed a unique style that crisscrosses the ocean musically, with vocals you might hear sung in his native tongue, Guro, on one song, English on another, French the next.
He got his start in college in Abidjan, the Ivorian capital, where he met a musical partner, Jess Sah Bi. The duo became a sensation in West Africa with their 1985 release, "Our Garden Needs Its Flowers." But political turmoil plagued Ivory Coast. 1990 saw the beginning of pro-democracy protests that would eventually lead to a government crackdown and arrests of the opposition.
That was the year, Peter says, when he founded the country's first musicians union.
I was calling people, explaining what the copyright means, how we can fight for our own right if we are united. And that thing was good for musicians, but it brought me a lot of trouble on the side, because a lot of people were taking advantage of the chaos. So, I became a target.
A move to the States followed, where he did not make it as a musician, but after a job as a security guard and study at colleges first in Delaware and then New Jersey, he eventually got a job in Music City, not on Music Row as a performer, but in a hospital as a nurse.
When you were in Nashville and you were working as a nurse, rather than a musician, did you ever feel like "I have failed"?
No. When I got this opportunity to be in Nashville, I said, wow, God has sent me here for a reason. He has a plan for me. Let's do it.
He never stopped playing and writing songs. And when a researcher came upon that 1980s album and reissued it on a label called Awesome Tapes From Africa in 2018, it was discovered by the likes of Pitchfork, which called it joyful vision of a world without borders.
And now, after 20 years of nursing, Peter One is finally releasing his first solo album, "Come Back to Me," his second crack at stardom, this time Nashville-style. One of its tunes is "Cherie Vico." It has a traditional country theme. The singer longs for the return of a lover. But when you learn what the words mean in English, they are not exactly Nashville.
The song is saying, I don't want to separate you from your brother. I don't want to separate you from your father.
In my culture, when you, a man or woman, you are with someone, it is not just a person. You are with the whole family, because a family is not just father, mother and children. So, the union of two people is actually the union of a group of people.
So that's you marrying country music themes to your own themes.
To my own culture.
Maybe that is why you sound like you and not like somebody else.
Right.
Peter recently opened on a tour with popular singer/songwriter Jason Isbell, including this show at Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium.
But, in many ways, his life is no different now than it has been for decades. For one thing, he is always writing songs.
When I'm doing something that I don't have my guitar nearby, so I go ahead and record it on my cell phone first.
Because you do not want to lose…
Exactly, because the inspiration comes. And if you don't catch it, you forget it, and it never comes back.
(MUSIC)
I was driving.
Another way things have not changed, he has still got his day job.
Yes, I am still nursing, because you can work on your own schedule. That can leave me time to go to do what — my passion. And nursing is one of the rare jobs that can allow you to do that.
Part-time nursing, guitar picking, country singing with a West African lilt that is Nashville, Peter One-style.
For the "PBS NewsHour," I am Tom Casciato in New York City.
Tom Casciato is an Emmy award-winning director, writer, producer and television executive who has created critically acclaimed nonfiction projects that have appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He recently directed and produced two stories within episodes of the second season of the Emmy Award-winning climate-change series, "Years Of Living Dangerously." His 2013 film with Kathleen Hughes and Bill Moyers for Frontline series, "Two American Families," was called by Salon “... one of the best and most heartbreaking documentaries” of the year. Tom previously worked at WNET from 2006 until 2012, serving variously as director of News & Current Affairs and executive producer of two PBS series, "Wide Angle" and "Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports."
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Coordinating Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
