Changing the criminal justice system on behalf of children

Bryan Stevenson:

"I don't know anything about criminal procedure, but they sent me down here to tell you that you're not at risk of execution any time in the next year."

And I never will forget that man just slowing me down and saying: "Wait, wait, wait. Say that again."

And I said: "You're not at risk of execution any time in the next year."

And he closed his eyes and he said: "Wait, wait. Say that again."

And I said: "You're not at risk of execution any time in the next year."

And that's when that man grabbed my hands. And he looked me dead in the eye, and he said: "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

And I couldn't believe how, even in my ignorance, just being present, just showing up could make a difference in the quality of someone's life. And it taught me something really important about being present, about proximity.

He started to sing: "I'm pressing on the upward way. New heights, I'm gaining every day, still praying as I'm onward bound." And then he said: "Lord, plant my feet on higher ground."

And when I heard that man sing, everything changed for me. That's when I knew I wanted to help condemned people get to higher ground. And in that instant, my interest in the law was radicalized.

It's so clear to me that we are all more than the worst thing we have ever done. I think, if someone tells a lie, they're not just a liar, and they should not have to go through life branded only as a liar. I think, if someone takes something, they're not just a thief.

I think, even if you kill someone, you're not just a killer. And we can't do justice until we understand the other things you are.

We have a generation of kids, poor kids, that, by the time they're 5, have trauma disorders, what you're trying to do with kids is, you're trying to make them feel human again. But when you're told you're a prisoner, when you're told you're worthless, when you have been condemned to die in prison, you're basically being told, your life has so little meaning, so little purpose, so little value, we're not going to let you have that life.

And, for me, it's allowing people to be human, despite the tragedy of a past crime or despite the tragedy of the injustice, despite the tragedy of what we have done to people. And, with kids, that's especially so.

I never pretended to be just their lawyer. I — they didn't want me to be just their lawyer. And I never tried to pretend that that was my role: I'm just this professional.

You know, a lot of my young clients need me to be a brother or a dad or uncle or whatever. And I embrace that, because I believe, to be an effective advocate, I have to go with where they are.