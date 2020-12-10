Chef Marcus Samuelsson on celebrating Black cooking

Marcus Samuelsson:

One of the things that I feel so privileged that we could do was really to talk about the complexity around Blackness, that it's not just one thing, right?

I'm going to give you an example, Nyesha Arrington in California. She's African American and Korean, right? She grew up with a Korean grandmother that just spoke to her in Korean. And she's Black and she's a California chef. So her food, she's exploding on the scene.

It's Mashama Bailey in Savannah that worked in New York, but went back, did the reverse migration.

And then you have someone like Edouardo Jordan in Seattle. So, the Black chefs in this country are all over the country. That's why I want to have many stories.