Chess is surging in popularity among all ages. Here’s why

Chess is a centuries-old game that’s enjoying new popularity with young people. The renewed interest has created demand for more online content, and international chess master and commentator Levy Rozman is one of those providing it. He joins John Yang for our Weekend Spotlight to discuss the game’s big boom.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
