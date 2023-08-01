Cindy McCain: End of Ukraine grain deal ‘hurting the most needy people in the world’

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

By —

Teresa Cebrian Aranda

Audio

South Sudan may look very lush right now, but flooding there has disrupted life and caused hunger on an “enormous” scale, says Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme. McCain, on the ground in Juba, South Sudan, talks with Amna Nawaz about the need for greater food aid around the world, and how the end of the Ukraine grain deal is hurting those most in need.

Listen to this Segment

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

@IAmAmnaNawaz
By —

Teresa Cebrian Aranda

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch