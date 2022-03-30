Russian strikes rock Ukrainian cities despite pledge to ease attacks

Judy Woodruff:

A day after Russia vowed to draw-down some of its troops around Kyiv, there has been no letup in the bombardment across Ukraine.

New strikes have rocked civilian areas in the north and the southeast. The U.S. said that Russia started to reposition fewer than 20 percent of its forces arrayed around the capital, but officials cautioned that Moscow is expected to redeploy them elsewhere.

Meantime, various reports say new U.S. intelligence suggests that Putin's military and intelligence aides have misinformed him on Ukraine, adding to tension inside the Kremlin.

Ali Rogin begins our coverage.