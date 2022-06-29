Climate change forces major lifestyle changes high in the Himalayan mountains

Judy Woodruff:

Research published last year in the journal of "Scientific Reports" shows the massive Himalayan glaciers have shrunk 10 times faster over the past four decades than during the previous seven centuries. This threatens agriculture and the water supply for millions of people across South Asia.

Fred de Sam Lazaro reports on one project that's aimed at blunting the environmental impact, at least for some communities high in the Himalayas.

It's part of Fred's series Agents For Change and it's produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center.