Former White House aide’s testimony could pose new legal challenges for Trump

Jill Wine-Banks, Former Watergate Prosecutor:

I think her testimony was one series of elements of crime after another.

She laid out a lot of things not just against the former president, but against her boss, Mark Meadows, and many others. The crimes that she spelled out were obstruction of Congress, inciting a riot or insurrection. She also played out a possibility for seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

Those are among the crimes that she talked about. We already have state crimes. The Georgia call that the president, former president, made is another crime. But all of her testimony was really relevant to many of the aspects.

And the part that you just mentioned about his knowing that his supporters were armed, that they were carrying rifles, AK-47s, Glock pistols, brass knuckles, and that he, knowing that, said, go to the Capitol fight like hell, you have to do it, or we won't have a democracy left, while doing it could have endangered a democracy.

And he knew that they were violent. And so he is responsible for it. And I think she really laid that out. And she also linked the White House through Mark Meadows to the meeting that was at the Willard Hotel, talking about the fake electors slates and pressuring Pence and pressuring the state legislatures to take action to undo their confirmed votes.

So she laid out a lot of crimes and a lot of evidence, and was very credible, I think. Some of her testimony is now being maybe challenged. But until they testify under oath, her testimony is the only one under oath. So, Secret Service saying there's some dispute about her saying what she heard people who were in the car after his rally speech say…