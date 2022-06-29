News Wrap: Death toll rises to 53 in Texas after migrants were found in abandoned truck

Judy Woodruff:

We will take a closer look at the NATO summit after the news summary.

Two more people have died in the latest Texas migrant smuggling tragedy. That announcement today raised the toll to 53 fatalities out of 67 people found in a sweltering abandoned truck in San Antonio on Monday. Mexican officials say the truck driver initially pretended to be one of the survivors in a bid to get away.

The U.S. Supreme Court today allowed an Army veteran to sue Texas over his claim that burn pits in Iraq cost him his job as a State Trooper. Le Roy Torres says he was exposed to toxic material that caused lung damage. He says he was unable to work and that the state violated federal law by forcing him out.

Also today, the court ruled that Oklahoma may prosecute non-Native Americans for crimes against tribal members on reservations. An earlier decision curbed state authority on tribal lands.

The High Court's final decisions of this term come tomorrow, and Justice Stephen Breyer's retirement becomes official. Ketanji Brown Jackson will be sworn in immediately to replace Breyer. She will become the first Black woman on the court.

A French court has convicted all 20 defendants in the 2015 Paris terror attacks that killed 130 people. The only surviving attacker, Salah Abdeslam, was found guilty of terrorism and murder charges. He got life in prison.

One survivor welcomed the end of the trial even before the verdicts today.