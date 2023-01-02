Composer Tania León honored for her pathbreaking impact on music

Tania León:

I'm not the kind of person that gets impressed when somebody is predicting my future. I just smile and say, well, it's like, who are you to tell me what is going to happen with me? That kind of thing.

And I think that comes from the encouragement that I get from my family. I mean, for them, I could do anything. And that was very, very inspiring, because now that they are not around, I still hear them telling me, you can do it.

I'm just me, and this is the way I look like. And I have no problem, as far as the way I look like.