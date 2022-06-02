In address to the nation, Biden says ‘it’s time to act’ on gun safety legislation

President Biden addressed the nation Thursday, urging Congress to take action on gun violence. It was his second national address in 10 days after mass shootings in New York, Texas, Oklahoma and beyond. He called for banning high-capacity magazines and assault weapons, among other measures. The Washington Post's Leigh Ann Caldwell and NewsHour's William Brangham join Geoff Bennett to discuss.

