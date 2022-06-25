Congress extends school lunch program, but maybe too late

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Andrew Corkery
Andrew Corkery
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Leave your feedback
Congress voted Friday to extend the pandemic-era school meal waivers program, credited with providing millions of children access to free meals, narrowly averting a June deadline. Advocates say the delay in passing the extension has already jeopardized access to summer meals for nearly 7 million children. Geoff Bennett speaks with Wilfred Chan of the Guardian about the latest developments.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: