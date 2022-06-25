Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Congress extends school lunch program, but maybe too late

By —

By —

By —

Congress voted Friday to extend the pandemic-era school meal waivers program, credited with providing millions of children access to free meals, narrowly averting a June deadline. Advocates say the delay in passing the extension has already jeopardized access to summer meals for nearly 7 million children. Geoff Bennett speaks with Wilfred Chan of the Guardian about the latest developments.

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

Andrew Corkery

Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.

By —

