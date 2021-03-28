Convictions by non-unanimous juries were banned in 2020. What happens to those imprisoned by them?

Tom Casciato:

There was also a backlash following a sensational Oregon trial in 1934, in which a Jewish defendant, Jacob Silverman, avoided a second-degree murder conviction by a vote of 11-1. The state's leading newspaper, The Morning Oregonian, editorialized about "mixed-blood jurors" and complained of "the vast immigration into America from southern and eastern Europe."

It all led to a ballot measure that amended the state constitution to allow 10-2 jury verdicts.

Fast forward to the 2020 Supreme Court decision in Ramos.

In his majority opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote "Though it's hard to say why these laws persist, their origins are clear." Louisiana's practice was rooted in "the trappings of the Jim Crow era." And Oregon's "can similarly be traced to the rise of the Ku Klux Klan."

But even though history has reached an inflection point, the non-unanimous jury story isn't over quite yet. The convictions of those who haven't yet exhausted the appeals process are vacated, and they're entitled to be retried.

But what about those with final convictions, imprisoned following 10-2 or 11-1 votes? The Supreme Court hasn't ruled yet whether Ramos applies retroactively to them, though it's expected to later this year in a case called Edwards v. Vannoy.

In the meantime, Kaplan and the Criminal Justice Reform Clinic, along with legal colleagues working for free, are challenging dozens of those convictions in Oregon state court. But it's not always easy figuring out which cases to challenge.