Economic loss due to the pandemic hit women hard. This educational tool aims to help

Danielle Weisberg:

Yeah, that's a great point. We really take the perspective at theSkimm that we're not experts, it's impossible and it's unnecessary to try to be an expert in every single area of your life. What we try to do is to make sure that our audience is armed with enough of the right information and the confidence to be able to make the decisions that are right for themselves and their family. And that looks different in many different types of situations that our millions of Skimmers are in every single day.

When we first started the company, we thought about what we wanted to do, which is create a brand, a platform that really stood for making an impact with this generation that has so much information coming at them in so many different ways, at so many times. And for us in the beginning, that meant creating a way to make digestible daily information around what was going on in the world.

And now we've taken a step back and really thought about what that means at this stage, is helping our audience navigate what is coming up, as Carly spoke about, for millennial women throughout the country, when they think about what's on their plate right now, they can't even think about it. There's so much going on. The idea of work is home and home is work, the idea of balance. None of that really exists anymore. So we don't want to spend time talking about it. What we want to spend time on is making sure that we can help them be a step ahead for whenever we come out of this.

It's not going to be easy to get this audience back to the position of strength that they were in, where they were at the position of being breadwinners, of being able to say we're leading our male peers in paychecks and degrees. We are getting seats at the table. And now all of that has been erased.