Coronavirus in the US: things are ‘changing hour by hour’

Caroline Chen:

So things are literally changing hour by hour. I think even as of this week, we have continued to hear Americans say we want to be tested. We can't get tested. And to hear doctors saying we want to get these patients tested and we can't. And that's tremendously frustrating and anxiety provoking. And I think it's important not just on the individual level because of that anxiety.

You know, I want to know it's important for the country to know where the disease is. And I keep thinking about an interview I did with a scientist who said, 'the disease is ahead of the data.' And that's so important, because if you don't know where the disease has spread, it's so hard for public health officials to plan and know how to respond at a macro-scale. And I think the problem there, as we know, has not only been just production of the materials, but I think another thing that a lot of people just don't think about is, you know, it actually takes manpower at individual labs to run the tests. And so that's why I've continually been encouraging people to think about the idea of, what is the capacity at your local lab?

Now, as we just said, things are changing. So now we have these big commercial companies coming on board. So Quest and LabCorp came on board this this week. And then on the horizon, which is great, Roche, which is a big Swiss pharmaceutical company and diagnostics company, just got FDA approval and Thermo Fisher, which is another huge company. So that's going to be big volume and that's great. I just wish those had been ready to go a month ago.