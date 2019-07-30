Could the path to a more nutritious pizza be illuminated by laser beams?

Nsikan Akpan:

The New York pizza slice as the world knows it has been around since the 1930s. That's when Frank Mastro, an Italian immigrant and salesman, invented the gas deck oven. This simple innovation turned New York pizza from a laborious item that could only be made in bedroom-sized coal ovens into the easy-bake, grab-and-go food that you find on street corners worldwide.

But just as New Yorkers rarely sit still, the pizza oven continues to evolve. Uptown at Columbia University, a lab is crafting ways to improve nutrition by 3-D printing pizza and cooking it with laser beams. That's right, laser beams.