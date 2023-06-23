Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
and your donation will be doubled!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Critics share their picks for this summer’s most anticipated reads

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

Audio

It's summertime and the reading is easy. At least, we hope you’ll all get the time to enjoy books during vacation and travel. Jeffrey Brown is here to help and speaks to two big-time readers who offer some guidance. It’s part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

Listen to this Segment

Jeffrey Brown
By —

Jeffrey Brown

In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.

Anne Azzi Davenport
By —

Anne Azzi Davenport

Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.

@Annedavenport
Alison Thoet
By —

Alison Thoet

@alisonthoet

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch