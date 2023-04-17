Crosley Green returns to prison, maintains innocence after murder conviction reinstated

After more than three decades behind bars for a murder he says he did not commit, a man released on house arrest during the pandemic is now going back to prison. But many questions remain about whether Florida is locking up an innocent man for the rest of his life. William Brangham reports for our series, Searching for Justice.

