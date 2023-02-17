Man freed after 28 years in prison reflects on wrongful murder conviction

John Yang:

On Tuesday, after nearly 28 years behind bars, Johnson left the courtroom as a free man. Friends, family and supporters cheered him.

And now here are Lamar Johnson his attorney, one of his attorneys, Lindsay Runnels.

Lamar and Lindsay, thank you so much for joining us.

Lamar, I want to tell you, it's great to see you where you are, rather than in the visitors room at the Missouri State Penitentiary, where we last met.

But, Lamar, it must have been a powerful moment when — number one, when the judge said that you are actually innocent, which is the legal term, and then you walked out of the courtroom a free man. You didn't have guards. You didn't have anyone accompanying you for the first time in, what, 29 years?

Lamar Johnson, Freed From Prison After Nearly 28 Years: Yes, 28 — yes, 28.

Yes, that was a freeing feeling. I — it's almost indescribable. And going on into that crowd was very overwhelming. And — but it happened. It happened.