Dayton was still recovering from the 2008 recession. Then COVID-19 hit

It has been more than six months since the CARES Act was passed by an overwhelming bipartisan majority and signed into law by President Trump. The law included nearly $140 billion to help state and local governments cover costs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether or not they need more is now one of the biggest sticking points in reaching an agreement on a new COVID-19 relief package. With less than three weeks until the election it seems less and less likely that any deal will be reached.

Tonight, we begin a series of two reports from two different cities here in Ohio. We look at how they were affected by the crisis, and how they are approaching the uncertainty of funding their cities amid falling revenues.

We begin in Dayton.