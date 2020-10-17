Economy, racial injustice: Young Ohioans are turning out the vote

Prentiss Haney:

The main thing that I'm hearing is that people understand that this is one of the most important elections in their lifetime. They have lived in a country that almost had two different realities.

One is like, you know, seeing yourself more reflected on television and culture and arts and being able to tell diverse stories. And meanwhile, there is like crippling student debt and an economy that is not prepared for young people to enter into the workforce.

And so, the young people who I think, you know, especially around May with George Floyd, were dealing with this sort of like two dual realities of, I see myself as an agent of change, I see myself as someone who is fighting for, you know, changing the world, and I see all these things. Those young people turned that pain into power in the streets. And so now I think that this is the completion of that cycle. Those same young people are saying, like, not only am I showing up in the streets, but I'm gonna show up today, Election Day and every day that follows to make sure that a democracy works for all of us.