Record absentee ballot and in-person voting in Ohio

Karen Kasler:

Well, in 2016, Donald Trump won Ohio by eight points. Since then, the Republicans have had some losses. Democrats have had some gains. We didn't have a 'blue wave' in Ohio in 2018, we had blue tornadoes or blue storms, kind of because the five executive offices, governor, secretary of state, auditor, treasurer and attorney general went to Republicans. But Democrats were able to flip five seats in the Ohio House in total, and they were in suburbs. Three of them were around Columbus, one was around the Akron area and one was around Cincinnati. And those are the races that they kind of go along with the races that we're looking at now for election night.

I think in the first district, Steve Chabot is running against Kate Schroder. We have in the 10th District, Mike Turner running against Desiree Tims. And then in the district right above Columbus, in the 12th District, we have Troy Balderson running against Alaina Shearer. What's interesting about all those races is those were areas that started to see some blue creeping in in 2018. Those are three well-known Congress members, all men running against women. And the women have been outraising the men. And this is really making those races something to watch.

We haven't seen a congressional race in Ohio flip since 2012. The map was drawn very deliberately to make sure that there are 12 Republicans and four Democrats. And so to see that there might be a flip here would be really extraordinary.