Decades-old unemployment systems can’t handle record demand

Christopher Booker:

The number of Americans who now find themselves suddenly without work in the past four weeks can be hard to fathom. Twenty two million people — about one-in-eight working adults — are now out of a job.

And this is weighing heavy on state unemployment agencies. In New Jersey, the unemployment office saw a 1600% jump in claims in just one week — so many that Governor Phil Murphy recently put out a call for programmers to help support the state's unemployment computer system.