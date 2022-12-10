Double your gift to
PBS NewsHour by midnight!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

Why activists are targeting famous art to protest climate change

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

By —

Winston Wilde

Audio

Over the past few months, activists have targeted priceless works of art to call attention to the climate crisis. These viral moments are grabbing attention, but is the message getting through? We look at how these protests could be both helping and hurting in the fight against climate change.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Lorna Baldwin
By —

Lorna Baldwin

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.

@lornabaldwin
By —

Winston Wilde

Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch