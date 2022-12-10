Why activists are targeting famous art to protest climate change

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Over the past few months, activists have targeted priceless works of art to call attention to the climate crisis. These viral moments are grabbing attention, but is the message getting through? We look at how these protests could be both helping and hurting in the fight against climate change.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
