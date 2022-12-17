How racial biases in medical algorithms lead to inequities in care

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Hospitals across the country are using software powered by algorithms with racial biases, according to a new report from a coalition of healthcare providers. This can cause physicians to misdiagnose medical conditions or delay critical treatment. Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist and president elect of Southeast Life Sciences, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
