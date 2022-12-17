Double your gift to
How racial biases in medical algorithms lead to inequities in care

Hospitals across the country are using software powered by algorithms with racial biases, according to a new report from a coalition of healthcare providers. This can cause physicians to misdiagnose medical conditions or delay critical treatment. Dr. Jayne Morgan, a cardiologist and president elect of Southeast Life Sciences, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

