A Brief But Spectacular take on abolishing debt

By —

Moe Sattar

Audio

Astra Taylor is a writer, documentary filmmaker and debt abolitionist who speaks and teaches about the power that debtors can wield. Taylor shares her Brief But Spectacular take on student loans and rethinking what it means to be in debt.

Listen to this Segment

