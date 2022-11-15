Democrat Wes Moore on election win making him first Black governor of Maryland

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Live data on national races for Senate, House and state governors
Leave your feedback
A highlight for Democrats in this year's election was flipping three governor's mansions from red to blue. One of those winners is Maryland Governor-elect Wes Moore. He's the state's first Black governor and will be the only sitting Black governor nationwide. Moore joined Judy Woodruff to discuss his win.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Additional Support Provided By: