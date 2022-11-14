Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what happened in the midterms and what’s next for Congress

Amy Walter:

They did.

Of the races that The Cook Political Report listed as toss-ups — so these are the closest contests in the country — Democrats won 75 percent of those races. Where Republicans fell short, they had a couple of challenges. The first was there weren't that many — quote, unquote — "easy seats" for them to pick up, because, remember, they picked up 12 seats in the previous election, in 2020.

Most of those were Democrats sitting in districts that Trump carried. They won most of the seats back of Democrats still left in Congress who sit in a Trump district. But that wasn't enough. They needed to win in districts that Biden carried by a significant margin, in some cases, by six or 10 points. And they weren't able to do very well among that group of voters.

In fact, they really underperformed even relative to the last four midterm elections among that one group of voters. And I think, Judy, you and I have talked about this the other day, but what's remarkable about this election is how much it looks like the 2020 election. Literally, the vote shares in the Senate races, in the House races is almost identical to what Biden and Trump got in those districts in 2020.

The only Senate seat that Republicans won or held on to that Biden carried is Wisconsin. There's an incumbent senator there. But, in every other case, it was a Democrat holding seats that Biden won and Republicans holding seats that Trump won.