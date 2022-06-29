Democrats pressure Biden to take executive action on abortion rights

Laura Barrón-López:

Right.

So the president is abroad this week, as we know, Judy, but he's facing so much pressure to act quickly and to act — to get creative about what kind of proposals he could do unilaterally.

And so I want to just run through the executive action proposals that the president is being pushed to take and which ones he may not. So the first one is providing abortions on federal property. That's something that the White House has said it's not considering at this point.

They really don't want to go that route, because a White House official told me today that it could put women and providers are at risk of criminal liability, especially if a Republican president comes into power after Biden.

The next one, declare public — declare a public health emergency. That's something that a number of Black congresswomen have been really pushing the president to do. They think that it could free up a lot of resources and improve coordination across federal — from federal to state to private and public health care. The White House has not said either way.

Next, expand access on military bases. That's something that General Austin has actually said that they cannot do. There are a lot of limitations with law — with the law right now. And so that's not something that the White House is going to be considering.

Increase access to medication abortion, this is a big one, something that could probably impact the most people across the country. And that would require the FDA to pretty much declare that they are going to preempt state laws, that they have the power to do that under the Constitution to provide this — these abortion pills.

It also would require them to drop one of their final restrictions, which makes pharmacies obtain a license to distribute the drug.

And then, finally, Medicaid funding for interstate travel. What's key here is that it's funding for traveling, not for the procedure itself. And so that would require HHS to direct that ability for people to have that funding if they travel across state lines.