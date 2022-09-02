Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses approval of updated COVID booster shots that target omicron

Audio

Americans twelve and older should be able to start getting updated boosters for COVID within days. The CDC and FDA approved new Pfizer and Moderna shots that will hopefully provide more protection against the latest variants this coming winter. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the developments.

Listen to this Segment

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: