Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses approval of updated COVID booster shots that target omicron

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Americans twelve and older should be able to start getting updated boosters for COVID within days. The CDC and FDA approved new Pfizer and Moderna shots that will hopefully provide more protection against the latest variants this coming winter. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined Judy Woodruff to discuss the developments.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: