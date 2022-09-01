Long-term effects of COVID school shutdowns become apparent as students return to class

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, new test results show a significant drop in test scores and learning for elementary school-aged children in the United States.

The decline in reading and math for 9-year-olds were the largest in several decades. Math scores dropped even more among Black students. And the declines were sharpest among students still struggling with very basic math skills and simple reading.

This all comes amid great concern about learning loss, what should be done, and how schools and politicians responded.

John Yang has a conversation about that very issue recorded before these latest numbers were made public.