Dr. Fauci reflects on his decades-long career as he prepares to step down

Judy Woodruff:

After a five-decade-long career in public health, Dr. Anthony Fauci is stepping aside from his job.

He has been one of the leading public health voices in the country since he took on the role of director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984. And he has advised seven presidents.

His exit comes as the country is dealing with the worst flu season in a decade and another COVID winter surge. The U.S. has come a long way with COVID over the past three years, but the problem is not over, and hospitalizations are rising again in some areas.

For a look at all of this, Dr. Fauci joins me now.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour," Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Adviser to President Biden: Thank you, Judy. Good to be with you.