Educators, counselors focus on mental health as students return to the classroom

Christopher Booker:

Of the many ways counselor Curtis Darragh works to connect with his students the most simple tactic is also one of the most important. He learns the name of each and every student he is responsible for. All 375 of them. Not surprisingly, this past school year at Westside Middle School Academy in Danbury, CT was a bit different. The students only started coming to "in-person" classes in January. And even then, it was part time and Darragh, like every other educator in America – had to change the way he did things. Social distance measures meant no lunch bunch meetings with the sixth graders, no drop-in visits to his office from the 7th graders and the annual 8th grade trip was cancelled.

For a counselor who was recently named Connecticut School Counselor of the Year, such restrictions were minor compared to other challenges.