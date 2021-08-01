Exhibition sheds light on Kalief Browder’s years in solitary confinement

Hari Sreenivasan:

In June, New York City's board of corrections announced it will end the practice of solitary confinement beginning this fall. The announcement was made just days after the 6th anniversary of Kalief Browder's death. The New York City Teen spent three years inside Rikers, two of those in solitary confinement, without being convicted of a crime. Browder subsequently struggled with his mental health and eventually took his own life.

A new exhibition in Brooklyn, New York seeks to shed light on Browder's story. NewsHour Weekend's Ivette Feliciano spoke with artist Coby Kennedy about his exhibit.