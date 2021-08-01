Masks, vaccinations, Delta: Why we are at a ‘critical point’ in the pandemic

Jessica Malaty Rivera:

Absolutely, I mean, the vaccines don't work perfectly, but they are very, very effective and vaccines in the history of vaccines are really primarily to do two things: keeping you out of the hospital, keeping you alive. Right. And they do that. But there are people who are still succumbing to the disease, getting very sick, even if they're vaccinated. And we have to remember, too, that we don't just get vaccinated to protect ourselves. We get vaccinated to protect other people. And we also wear masks for those same reasons, too. So it's imperative that people who are vaccinated continue to exercise caution because people around them are relying on it. When we talk about the unvaccinated, that is not a monolith, right? There are people, including our children, who are in that population who are relying on the vaccinated, still try to slow down the transmission of this virus. And if they happen to get a break through infection, which is rare, if they have it, they could still present a risk to other people, including people who are not eligible for vaccination, people who are medically fragile, people who are immunocompromised, people who are still struggling to make the decision to get vaccinated. So I think it's much, much bigger than the individual's choice when they think about it that way.