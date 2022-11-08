Election night panel on main issues, key races and what’s at stake

Judy Woodruff:

Throughout the night, we are also going to be turning to our panel of guests for expert analysis.

And they are Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report With Amy Walter, David Brooks, columnist for The New York Times, Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon, Gary Abernathy, who is also a columnist for The Washington Post based in Ohio, Marc Short, who served as chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence, and Faiz Shakir, who was the campaign manager for Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign.

Hello to all of you. Thank you so much. We're going to be spending maybe a long night together. We will see. We will learn more in the hours to come.

I want to just kick off this evening, Amy, and start with you with, yes, what are you watching for, but, also, what is at stake in this election?