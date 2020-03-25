ER doctor in NYC says ‘everything is transformed’ as COVID-19 grips hospitals

Craig Spencer:

Yes, thanks for having me on.

Generally, a day in the emergency department starts with a walk to work. Here in New York City, the streets are pretty empty, which is great. That's the best way to stop the spread of this virus.

But when you cross that barrier from the street to the hospital, everything is kind of transformed. I walk into a place where I have worked for nine years, and now I see my colleagues in goggles and in gowns as soon as I walk in. It's just something that you can't get used to.

And, throughout the day — you know, a week ago, it used to be, we were looking for the one or two patients that might have coronavirus. Now it's hard to find one or two patients in the emergency department that don't have coronavirus.

It presents as everything. It's young. It's old. Everyone can get this virus, and everyone can get sick from it.