Excitement and anticipation surround NCAA Women’s Final Four

The Final Four in the NCAA women’s tournament gets underway Friday in Dallas. Arguably, there’s more excitement and anticipation around these games than the men’s Final Four. Ratings for the women’s tournament are up 73% compared to a year ago and an Iowa game last weekend had higher ratings than any NBA game on ESPN this season. Jeffrey Brown discussed the games with Christine Brennan.

