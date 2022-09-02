Extreme heat in China threatens major water source and hydropower abilities

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Patrick Fok
China’s record-breaking heat wave, which lasted more than two months, has finally begun to ease. But the power shortages that came with the searing temperatures have raised questions about the region’s heavy reliance on hydropower and China’s ambitions to end its use of fossil fuels. Special correspondent Patrick Fok reports.
