Rethinking how we train caregivers for people with dementia

According to the Alzheimer's Association, each year more than 11 million Americans look after family or friends with various forms of dementia, unpaid and usually untrained. The lack of proper training can negatively affect the health of these caregivers. Teepa Snow, founder and CEO of Positive Approach to Care, joins John Yang to discuss a different approach to caring for people with dementia.

