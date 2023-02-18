Rethinking how we train caregivers for people with dementia

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
John Yang
John Yang
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Leave your feedback
According to the Alzheimer's Association, each year more than 11 million Americans look after family or friends with various forms of dementia, unpaid and usually untrained. The lack of proper training can negatively affect the health of these caregivers. Teepa Snow, founder and CEO of Positive Approach to Care, joins John Yang to discuss a different approach to caring for people with dementia.
Watch the Full Episode
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Support Provided By:
Learn more